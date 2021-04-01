Preparations underway for 53rd RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head is going plaid as we are just weeks away from the 53rd RBC Heritage here at Harbour Town Golf Links.
You can see the progress across the course- from the construction on 18, all the way down to the landscaping being done around the clubhouse, as staff at Harbour Town work day-in-and-day-out to prepare for their biggest event of the year.
One of the golf professionals at Harbour Town says it takes about six weeks to get fully set up, and they’ve been really hitting the ground running the last two weeks.
{MICHAEL CONNELY/ ASSISTANT GOLF PROFESSIONAL, HARBOUR TOWN GOLF LINKS} “We are trying to make it feel when everyone shows up that we’ve been sitting here waiting for them, saying ‘welcome here,’ so it is fun,” said Michael Connely, an assistant golf professional at Harbour Town. “Every new day there’s more tents, and trailers and trucks.”
The golfers between now and the tournament are in luck, getting to play the course when it is nearing it’s best conditions for the pros.
The RBC Heritage will be played here at Harbour Town April 12-18.
