Rape Crisis Center holding virtual events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Advocates for survivors of sexual assault say the month of April is a time to draw attention not only to victim services but also to their community outreach.
The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire, like many non-profit outreach groups, is still having to plan virtual outreach events this year. But the executive director of the agency says their work with victims of sexual violence and assault continues as it always has.
To date, the RCC has responded to 29 cases of sexual assault and submitted nearly the same number of evidence kits to police. Over the course of this month, leaders with the non-profit say while they want to make sure victims know about their services, they also want to draw attention to their preventative outreach.
“But I really think sometimes people don’t put the two together, our prevention at the RCC. They’re very familiar with our advocacy services, but we do want to make sure people are aware of our prevention education programs as well,” said Doris Williams, Exec. Dir. of the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.
You can find out more about the work the Rape Crisis Center does here in the coastal empire by checking out their website here and Facebook page here.
