Savannah hockey team name announcement coming in ‘two or three weeks’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We may still be more than a year away from Savannah’s new hockey team taking to the ice, but it may not be much longer before they officially have a name.
They opened up a “Name the Team” contest back in February and after just a month, they had received more than 3,000 entries.
According to team President Bob Ohrablo, the most popular themes were “haunting” and “nautical”
So far, they haven’t made a final decision.
Ohrablo says the next step is to get it down to a final grouping of four or five names.
After selecting a winner, they will then get it trademarked.
It may seem like a long process, however, Ohrablo says within the next two to three weeks they should be ready to announce the new team name.
Just to show how excited fans are about the new team, even 17 months out from their first game in the ECHL they’ve already received deposits from 950 season tickets.
