Savannah/HHI Int’l Airport welcomes 10th airline

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah/Hilton Head Island International Airport now has more options for travelers.
Silver Airways is a new addition to the airport. The airport will now be served by 10 total airline
“Savannah has been underserved for many years in terms of its marketplace. When getting to Florida, folks must go to Atlanta, Charlotte, or drive on I-95, for hours. There’s a lot of folks just going back and forth between Florida and this region all the time,” Silver Airways Chief Executive Officer Steven Rossum said.
The airline is offering new nonstop service to and from Tampa International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
