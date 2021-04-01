St. Andrew’s announces multiple athletics hires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Andrew’s School has announced two key hires in their athletic department within the last week.
Last week, St. Andrew’s announced that they had hired a new athletic director: Amanda Waters. Waters served as AD at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, which is home to one of the most competitive athletic programs in the country.
According to the school, Waters’ appointment begins late spring in preparation for the summer and 2021-22 school year.
“I am extremely excited to be a part of the St. Andrew’s community,” said Waters in the release. “Their ‘care for students’ philosophy is exactly what I am looking for. My family and I are excited for this opportunity and cannot wait to be a part of the St. Andrew’s family.”
On Wednesday, the school announced they had hired an Assistant Athletic Director, who will also serve as head football coach.
Blake Henry will join SAS in July, coming from The Potomac School in Virginia.
“St. Andrew’s has a long tradition of academic excellence,’ Henry said in the release. “We will build a football program that pursues excellence, develops young men of high character, and lives up to the academic tradition of the school. St. Andrew’s has been winning off the field for years. Now it’s time to win on the field.”
According to the release, Henry played as a First Team All-ACC offensive lineman at Wake Forest. He isn’t new to the peach state. He later signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons, and was on the team for a few months during the 2003 preseason.
“Blake’s intellect, commitment to students, and well-rounded experience in coaching will serve our community well,” said Head of School Kelley Waldron in the release.
The Lions finished 2-5-1 in 2020.
