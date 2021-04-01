Student detained after reported threat made at May River High School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department detained a 15-year-old male student after a reported threat was made at May River High School.
“All threats are a serious matter,” Chief Stephenie Price said. “When the safety of our students is threatened, our community is threatened.”
Officers interviewed the 15-year-old when he was dropped off at school on Thursday. He was detained and charged with “student threats.”
The juvenile, who will not be named, was released to his parent.
“I am grateful for the students who came forward,” Price said. “I am reminding all students and others to do the same if they ever hear about a threat. Law enforcement will investigate all threats to public safety. Every threat is serious, every time. "
Chief Price said students should always report potential threats to the police and school officials.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.