Tattnall County egg hunt this Saturday with COVID precautions

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Easter tradition in Tattnall County will go on Saturday.
A community egg hunt that has been happening more than 40 years will take place, with some changes.
Organizers of this Easter tradition say they couldn’t just let it lapse for a year, pandemic or no pandemic.
This marks the second year the Easter Egg celebration in Reidsville will be modified due to COVID. Co-founder Lenton Brown has held it for decades.
This year, the drive through event will be held at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church on Oak Street.
“We know we can’t be out amongst each other, no less than six feet apart. But it is not an option. This is 43 years of doing something,” Brown said.
He says they’re preparing thousands of eggs to distribute by the bag along with hotdogs for the kids. He believes continuing events like these - however you have to do them - helps bring a little bit of “normal” to a crazy time like this.
Brown hopes to see as many cars, and kids, as possible.
