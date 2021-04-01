Thursday: MUCH COOLER, windy weather filtering in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are becoming chilly this morning as colder air filters in from the north and west. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s and 50s by the morning commute.
Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the upper 50s and lower 60s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-60s around the Savannah Metro. Temperatures, quickly, cool into the 50s after sunset and we’ll wake up to widespread 30s Friday morning with a potential for frost; especially west of I-95. Temperatures peak in the 50s Friday afternoon with a breezy sunshine.
Winds relax and the temperature plummets Friday night. A widespread light freeze is possible Saturday morning, under a mostly clear sky. Widespread frost is likely, too.
Temperatures begin to warm-up slowly Saturday afternoon and the warming trend continues into early next eek with a mostly dry forecast.
Enjoy the sunshine,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.