Weekly food drops helping families in Toombs, surrounding counties

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of families in Toombs and surrounding counties received a helping hand each week with food from a local organization.
Volunteers say these weekly food drops are making a difference for many families in this community.
Lines of cars waited to pull through as teams loaded them down as fast as a NASCAR pit stop. Mary Martinez leads HisWork Ministry. On Thursdays, she leads people through this drop.
“I just hear a lot of thank you’s. Thank you’s and God bless you’s,” Martinez said.
HisWork Ministry runs a food pantry that normally helps individual families. Martinez knows all too well how people are suffering.
“When pandemic hit, I lost my job…one of my jobs, one of my many jobs,” she said. “And it was like ‘how are we gonna do it?’”
This month, they started teaming with the USDA’s Farm to Table program. They are distributing more than 1,000 boxes of milk, meat, fresh produce and more.
“I’m going to do this until they tell me we can’t have any more boxes,” she said. “I’ve got a truck set for the 8th, a truck set up for the 15th.”
