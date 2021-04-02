Bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-95 as many travel for Easter weekend

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Tons of people have already started hitting the roads for the Easter weekend. Traffic on Interstate 95 was bumper-to-bumper for most of Friday afternoon for several miles.
“It’s kind of fun and a little annoying,” Lola Lake said. She is traveling to Maryland.
“It’s a little discouraging. I wish we would’ve waited,” Darrell Lake said.
And even for those who had a travel strategy, they were not expecting stop-and-go traffic before rush hour.
“We thought if we left in the morning, we could get here by 3:00 and could have the afternoon, but that’s not happening,” said Kim Seiple. She was traveling to South Carolina.
What would usually be an easy drive now required patience.
“One mile took 30 minutes.”
You could call the traffic annoying or discouraging, but for some a sign of some type of normalcy.
“Everyone’s ready to get away.”
“It feels great. It feels good to get out.”
A few other travelers say they’re happy they’re able to travel to see family and friends this holiday weekend but they’re aware we are still in the middle of a pandemic, so they plan to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing when possible.
