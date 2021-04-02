COVID-19 cases trend down, still doctors urge caution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health had just nine COVID positive patients on Friday, that’s a number they haven’t seen since June of 2020.
“First of all, excellent that our community is hearing the message that folks are following the guidance that helps prevent the spread,” said Dr. Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health. “And I hope that for some individuals vaccination has been a part of that solution to lower the number in our region.”
A look at the numbers shows we are seeing fewer cases of COVID-19 and numbers are leveling off. Officials hope that will continue, but know we still could see an impact from St. Patrick’s Day, spring break and Easter celebrations.
“I am expecting honestly that there will be an increase in cases following this spring break and Easter event, but I don’t think it’s going to be anything like where we were in our previous surges for our local community,” said Dr. Thacker. “The numbers will rise, but I don’t think there will be, hopefully we will not be in any situation that challenges the stability our of health networks locally.”
As vaccinations continue throughout the area, Dr. Thacker urges continued diligence with public health guidance until we can reach herd immunity.
“Now is not the time to let down all the guards because there still is risk in our community,” he said.
Dr. Lawton Davis, Director of the Coastal Health District, says if there was an increase of cases from St Patrick’s Day celebrations we should begin seeing those this weekend into next week. He adds we’d see the impact of spring break and Easter after that and says they will be watching the data closely.
