COVID causing changes to Easter services for a second year in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second year in a row, those observing Holy Week and Easter Sunday will be doing so less traditionally.
In Savannah at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, the Easter Sunday service will actually allow some worshippers inside this year.
Last year as the pandemic was still relatively new, church services were all virtual with no one allowed inside on Easter Sunday.
This year, up to 350 people will be allowed in for Easter Sunday masses, which are scheduled for 8, 10 and 11:30 a.m., with Latin Mass at 1 p.m.
On Good Friday, there will be a service starting at noon at the Cathedral Basilica. The cathedral will be closed for visitor tours.
WTOC spoke with the rector about Sunday’s masses and he explained, because of current limits on occupancy due to COVID-19, it will be first-come, first-served for those wanting to attend.
“Unfortunately we may have to turn some people away from attendance at church because of numbers. Because obviously at Easter a lot of people want to come to church. And we hate to do that, but we also have to protect the health and security of the people who are here,” said Father Gerry Schreck, Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.
Father Schreck did say each mass will be live-streamed online for those who are possibly turned away or may not be comfortable with attending in-person. You can watch from the website savannahcathedral.org and click on Live Stream, or from the Cathedral Basilica Facebook page.
