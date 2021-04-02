COVID precautions in place for the start of Ramadan

“The normal way to pray is we all stand together. We started the social distant way of praying last Ramadan when it started. That was one thing that we had to pray separate from each other. And number two is that in the month of Ramadan we have the breakfast in the mosque for the community, for men and women, but problem was last year we could not do that and this year we probably wouldn’t do that as well,” Imam Khuzaima Ilyas said.