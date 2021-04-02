Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 4-2-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure slowly builds in over the southeast into Saturday. This brings clear skies and well below average temps. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as temps will start in the low to mid 30s. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 9am Saturday for all areas along and west of I95. Easter starts off a little warmer with temps in the upper 30s and a sunrise at 7:07am. The high pressure will settle over the southeast coast into next week keeping us dry and allowing warmer air to return. A cold front brings out next rain chance late Thursday into Friday.