Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 4-2-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure slowly builds in over the southeast into Saturday. This brings clear skies and well below average temps. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as temps will start in the low to mid 30s. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 9am Saturday for all areas along and west of I95. Easter starts off a little warmer with temps in the upper 30s and a sunrise at 7:07am. The high pressure will settle over the southeast coast into next week keeping us dry and allowing warmer air to return. A cold front brings out next rain chance late Thursday into Friday.
Tonight will be clear and cold, lows 31-42.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs near 80.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers late, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Tonight: NE winds at 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts. Seas at 3-4. Saturday: NE winds at 5-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Sunday: NW winds 5 kts becoming SE in the afternoon, seas 2-3 ft.
