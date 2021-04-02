Friday: Cold morning, chilly afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! it’s a cold, clear morning across the area with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s. Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 50s by noon; peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s between 2 and 4 p.m.
The breeze will be lighter than yesterday, but still sustained between 10 and 15 MPH. Winds may gust to 20 MPH, or so, between mid-morning and mid-afternoon.
A widespread light freeze is forecast tonight into Saturday morning. Keep your most-sensitive plants protected. The GRADUAL warming trend begins Saturday afternoon. However, some patchy frost is possible again Sunday morning.
Temperatures peak in the mid-60s Saturday afternoon and peak in the lower 70s Sunday afternoon. Warmer weather builds in next week with high temperatures in the 80s by mid-week.
The forecast remains mostly dry, to dry, ahead of the next push of cooler air heading into next weekend.
Have a wonderful weekend,
Cutter
