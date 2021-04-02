Gov. McMaster announces new PGA TOUR event coming in June to SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - Governor Henry McMaster was joined by S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish for a news conference Friday morning to announce that a major sporting event will soon be coming to South Carolina.
Gov. McMaster and Congaree Golf Club are pleased to announce that the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, a PGA TOUR event, will take place June 7-13, 2021 in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
According to a news release, the official FedExCup event will field 156 golfers and fills a week left open on the TOUR’s calendar following the decision to cancel the 2021 RBC Canadian Open due to logistical challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The RBC Canadian Open will return to St. George’s Golf and Country Club in 2022.
The 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree will be broadcast on CBS, the Golf Channel and PGA TOUR LIVE, and internationally on GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR.
