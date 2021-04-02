Juvenile arrested after anonymous written threat found at Southeast Bulloch Middle School

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A juvenile has been arrested after an anonymous written threat was found on Southeast Bulloch Middle School’s campus.
Custodial staff made school administrators aware of an anonymous threat written on a paper towel dispenser in the eighth-grade boys’ restroom around 5:15 on Wednesday. School administrators contacted law enforcement and notified the parents of its students that evening.
School personnel worked with school resource officers and Bulloch County Schools’ safety director to conduct a swift and thorough investigation to identify a suspect.
On Thursday an alleged juvenile suspect was identified. Law enforcement removed the suspect from campus for questioning.
Bulloch County Schools say no weapons were found in conjunction with this case.
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office charged the suspect with one count of “terroristic threats and acts.” The Department of Juvenile Justice will pursue further court action, and the school district says they will also pursue disciplinary consequences.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.