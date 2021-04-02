Kemp, lawmakers respond to Supreme Court ruling declaring Georgia victory in water war with Fla.

“This verdict by the Supreme Court is a major victory for all Georgians. Not only do we rely on the Apalachicola - Chattahoochee - Flint water basin water source for drinking water, but the farmers in this region are dependent on it for their livelihoods. Throughout the years, our state and the agribusiness industry have been good stewards of water resources through conservation measures, good farming practices and being fair and reasonable. There is no doubt this played into the Supreme Court’s decision.”

Bill Yearta, Georgia House of Representatives, District 152