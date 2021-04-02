More than 2 million COVID-19 vaccines given in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 2 million COVID-19 vaccines have been given in South Carolina, according to state health officials.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said as of Thursday a total of 2,034,077 doses have been given statewide with 1,289,672 South Carolina residents having received at least one dose of vaccine.
“Having the COVID-19 vaccine reach the two million mark is a giant step toward ending this pandemic in South Carolina,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director.
DHEC said of Thursday 31.4 percent of South Carolinians have received at least one shot, and 17.1 percent are considered fully vaccinated.
“Herd immunity can be achieved and DHEC advises that certain public health recommendations, like masks and physical distancing, can begin to be relaxed once 70 to 80 percent of the population is vaccinated,” DHEC officials said. “Until then, it’s important for everyone to continue to wear masks and physically distance.”
According to state health officials, while vaccine doses remain somewhat limited, South Carolina and other states are seeing an uptick in the number of doses they’re receiving from the federal government.
A report by DHEC states that all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen — are available to those aged 18 and older, and, currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 16-18.
