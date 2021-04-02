New information kiosks installed at two city-run cemeteries in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah’s Cemetery Division says it recently installed new gravesite locator kiosks in Laurel Grove North and Laurel Grove South Cemeteries.
The kiosks are located just inside the main entrance of each cemetery. This new feature allows cemetery visitors to search burial records during their visit.
Records are also available online at www.savannah.cemsites.com. The website allows visitors to use GPS technology to locate a loved one’s grave via the walk-to-site feature.
