Over 2,000 vaccines administered during Georgia Southern’s clinics

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, two Georgia Southern campuses held two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for their campus community.
The university says it has now given 2,000 vaccinations this week. Friday’s clinic marks the university’s biggest since they began administering the vaccine. It comes after the state opened eligibility to people 16 and up.
Cars filed into the Paulson Stadium lot like the biggest football game of the year. Faculty, staff, and students like Savannah Mock lined up for the vaccine shot.
“My whole family’s gotten it and I really want to see my grandparents this summer. So I didn’t even think twice about it,” GSU freshman Savannah Mock said.
This week, they’ll vaccinate 2,000 members of the university community, 400 in Savannah and 1,600 in Statesboro.
“It’s vitally important that people of all age groups get vaccinated. That is going to drive down the community transmission numbers,” GSU Medical Director Dr. Brian DeLoach said.
Among those helping in this clinic, nursing students who are training to go out into this current world and deal with patients’ medical challenges.
“They have an opportunity to not only be learning about the pandemic, and seeing it firsthand, but more importantly to be able to do something about it,” GSU Nursing Chair Dr. Catherine Gilbert said.
