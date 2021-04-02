Patio Gardening: Transforming your potted arraignments for spring!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The colder temperatures of fall and winter are already giving way to warmer spring temperatures, and summer’s consistent heat will be here before we know it.
Now is the time to swap your potted annuals for something just as beautiful, but also more heat-tolerant.
Consider swapping out cool-weather-loving plants like Dusty Miller and Pansy for Coleus and Lithodora. Some other warm-weather plants that may do well in pots; especially larger ones - Sweet Potato or “Margarita” Vine, Plumbago, Lantana, Geranium, Zinnias, etc.
Have fun with your next project!
