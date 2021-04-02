Rincon Spring Fair marks return to business for amusement company

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - After a year off, the Spring Fair is back in Rincon.
A welcome sign for not only those in Rincon but also the company who puts it on.
“COVID shutdown a lot of things last year. We had it planned last year but at the end of the day we had to shut it down,” said Assistant Director for the Rincon Recreation Department, Alyx Pitts.
After a year of waiting, the Rec Department was more than ready to put on this year’s Spring Fair.
“We’re excited that we actually get to do it this year. Hopefully it’s a good turnout. I know everybody is ready to get out and do something,” said Pitts.
Familiar rides and games once again filling Freedom Park, along with some necessary additions.
“We’re requiring everyone to wear masks. We have multiple hand sanitizer stations around just so everyone can stay safe,” Pitts says.
A safe return that has been a long time coming for more than just Rincon.
“We were shutdown, I believe, March 10 of last year,” said Amusements of America Co-Owner Rob Vivona.
Vivona saying what he witnessed over the past year was unlike anything he’d seen before.
“We’ve been in business 81 years and this has never happened.”
Left waiting and wondering when they might finally return.
“We’ve been preparing for this day for a year now,” Vivona says.
That day has now arrived. The Spring Fair marks Amusement America’s first event since last March.
A return to business and perhaps more importantly the first step towards a return to life as we once knew it.
“I mean this is where you ride the Ferris wheel for the first time, go on a date for the first time, bring your grand-kids out. We have seen that in a long time and we’re ready,” said Vivona.
Vivona says they are booked all the way through November.
But even with their return it’s unlikely they’ll make up for what they lost in 2020.
The Rincon Spring Fair runs from April 2-11. For more information on times, ticketing and events - click here.
