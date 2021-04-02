SC reports 683 new COVID-19 cases, 7 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of test results confirmed nearly 700 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Friday’s report included 683 new confirmed and 409 probable cases; and seven confirmed and three probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 466,318 confirmed cases, 87,713 probable cases, 8,092 confirmed deaths and 1,087 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 25,392 individual test results that the agency received that showed a positive rate of 3.9%.
To date, the state has performed over 6.8 million COVID-19 tests.
