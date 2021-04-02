Tybee Island Marine Science Center Opens West Gallery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island’s Marine Science Center is now fully open to the public at its new location near the Tybee Island Lighthouse.
The phased reopening is a long time coming for the big coastal attraction. The gift store opened up in February and now you and your family can meet and learn more about the sea creatures and coastal wildlife.
Kyle Jordan toured the new center with the center’s curator, Chantal Audran.
Tybee Marine Science Center:
- Thursday - Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Tickets: $10 (Kids four years old and younger get in free)
- Masks are required.
