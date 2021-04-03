Another Bloomin’ Festival returns to Metter in 2021

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds gathered for a day of fun in Metter on Saturday.
The Chamber of Commerce and others teamed up for the annual “Another Bloomin’ Festival.” This year marked a return for the event after organizers canceled the festival last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2021, they included roughly half the vendors they normally feature in order to spread further apart for social distancing. But that wasn’t all organizers were keeping in mind.
“Most of all the vendors have their items on the outside so you’re walking around the outside of the tents versus coming in. We’ve got handwashing stations from the hospital all over the place. A lot of vendors have masks for sale, that sort of thing,” said Victoria Gaitten, Executive Director of the Metter-Candler Chamber of Commerce.
The Another Bloomin’ Festival takes place the Saturday before Easter every year and draws visitors from Candler and the surrounding counties.
