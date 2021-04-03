Chilly Easter morning followed by a warm up!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We started the day off by setting a new record low of 32° in Savannah but managed to make it up to the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll see some clouds move in throughout the evening, but they won’t bring any rain with them.
Temperatures drop into the 50s after sunset with just a light breeze. Sunday morning won’t be quite as cold as Saturday, but frost is still possible west of I-95. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 4-8AM Sunday for inland communities along and north of I-16. Make sure to cover up or bring in sensitive plants tonight.
Sunday Tybee Tides: 0.7′ 8:56AM I 6.5′ 2:48PM I 0.8′ 9:06PM
Overall, our Easter Sunday will be a pleasant one. You’ll need your jacket for the early services, but you won’t need it for the afternoon Easter egg hunts. After a cool start, temperatures warm to the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine overhead.
We’ll continue this gradual warmup on Monday with morning lows in the mid 40s and afternoon highs back in the upper 70s.
Temperatures return above average on Tuesday as afternoon highs make it back into the lower 80s. The middle of the week will feel more like springtime, with mild mornings and afternoon highs in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
There’s a slight chance of rain Thursday evening, but our next best chance of rain is on Friday as another “cold” front moves in. This front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms with it. Right now, the severe threat looks low Friday afternoon into the evening, but damaging wind can’t be discounted.
Isolated showers and a storm or two will also be possible next weekend as the sea breeze kicks in with highs near 80°.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
