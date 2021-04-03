GBI investigates death of man in custody with Savannah Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savanah Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation into the death of a person in custody with Savannah Police.
According to a release Saturday afternoon, a 60-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was brought to police headquarters Saturday morning for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault investigation and was in the interview room alone when the incident occurred.
Officers found him suffering from injuries sustained by an object in his possession.
Life saving measures were attempted, but the male died from his injuries.
All involved SPD personnel have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure during this type of investigation.
