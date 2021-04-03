Multiple vehicle accident causes damage to house in Savannah

Multiple vehicle accident causes damage to house in Savannah
Savannah Police are investigating a 3-vehicle accident that damaged a house Friday night. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | April 3, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 9:57 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a 3-vehicle accident that damaged a house Friday night.

According to Savannah Police, the accident happened on East 33rd Street and Waters Avenue.

One person had serious injuries that were non-life threatening.

One of the vehicles landed resting against a house.

Police say they are not sure how much structural damage was caused.

Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.