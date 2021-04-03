Multiple vehicle accident causes damage to house in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a 3-vehicle accident that damaged a house Friday night.
According to Savannah Police, the accident happened on East 33rd Street and Waters Avenue.
One person had serious injuries that were non-life threatening.
One of the vehicles landed resting against a house.
Police say they are not sure how much structural damage was caused.
Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating.
