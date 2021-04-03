Reidsville holds Easter egg hunt for the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An Easter tradition continues in Tattnall County this year. Organizers of the 43rd annual Easter egg hunt in Reidsville have adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year.
Volunteers distributed dyed eggs and more in a drive-thru line on Saturday.
Co-founder Lenton Brown says they did not want to end the tradition due to the pandemic. Generations of families have brought little ones to celebrate the season.
“I think this is so important. The little kids come through and say “Thank you. Thank you”. It’s very important when you see a smile on a child’s face. That’s why we do it,” Brown said.
Organizers teamed with Springfield Missionary Baptist Church to hold a food drop as well.
