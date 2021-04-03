Savannah mayor hopes Gov. Kemp will not sign HB 286

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2021 Georgia General Assembly is out of session, but the bills that passed on the final day are on their way to Governor Kemp.
House Bill 286 would prevent cities and counties from decreasing their police budgets by no more than 5 percent a year.
Local leaders like Savannah Mayor Van Johnson say the bill is an example of state overreach.
After a call from many to divert police funding and invest in mental health services and community programs, state lawmakers are trying to prevent what they see as defunding the police.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says local municipalities should be able to keep making these decisions themselves.
“Obviously it’s the citizens of Savannah with very little help from the state that determine how we spend our money. If we want to cut it we should have the right to be able to cut it. Likewise, if you want to increase it,” said Mayor Johnson.
You may remember, Johnson and city council voted to increase the Savannah Police Department’s budget by about $4 million this year.
Mayor Johnson says the city wants to reimagine policing and those increased funds went to police vehicles, violence prevention programs, technology, and more to help keep people out of the criminal justice system.
“We are supportive of police, but more important, we’re in support of good policing.”
House Bill 286 does allow for some exceptions. It will not apply to any police force with less than 25 full time or part-time officers.
Or if during the previous year a capital public safety facility, equipment, software purchase or legal obligation caused the annual budget to increase.
It will also not apply to areas where actual or anticipated revenue for the year decreased by more than 5 percent.
Overall, when it comes to the policing budget, Mayor Johnson believes the state should leave that to the cities and counties that fund them.
“This is another case of dramatic state overreach into local affairs and it has been unfortunate because it’s been also what’s happening in terms of energy what’s been happening in terms of elections. We got Savannah, we’re good.”
Mayor Johnson also says he hopes Governor Kemp will not sign House Bill 286 into law. The governor has less than 40 days to sign, veto, or not take it up at all.
