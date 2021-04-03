SC reports 632 new COVID-19 cases, 13 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of test results confirmed just over 600 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Saturday’s report included 632 new confirmed and 365 probable cases; and 13 confirmed and four probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 467,016 confirmed cases, 88,285 probable cases, 8,105 confirmed deaths and 1,091 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 25,045 individual test results that the agency received that showed a positive rate of 3.5%.
To date, the state has performed over 6.8 million COVID-19 tests.
