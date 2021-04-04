Ardsley Park church and midtown businesses organize unique Easter egg hunt

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Eggs are popping up all over town for Easter, including the four foot tall ones that Life Church at Ardsley Park put out for families to find.
Life Church at Ardsley Park was challenged last year to come up with a safe way to do an Easter egg hunt during the COVID-19 pandemic. After it was a hit in 2020, they decided to do it again this year.
“This was an event that people who are very comfortable going out can do this and have a blast and people who are still very cautious can still do this and have a blast,” said Pastor Jon Tillman of Life Church at Ardsley Park.
To avoid big crowds, organizers set up the event like a scavenger hunt. Families who participate are given 12 clues that lead them to various businesses around the midtown area to find an egg.
“We found 12 new businesses to partner with and it helps — one, our church be able to serve the community and love on our community and show them something fun to do, and it gives some exposure to some local businesses,” said Tillman.
Some of the clues led to Byrd’s Famous Cookies or to Sweet Potatoes Kitchen.
“We were closed for almost three and a half months during the pandemic,” said Steve Magulias, owner of Sweet Potatoes Kitchen.
Magulias says when he was asked to be a part of the Easter egg hunt, it was a no-brainer.
“Any time we get people to come by the restaurant it’s a good thing,” he said.
Each time the kids find an egg, they can snap a photo and their parents can upload it to social media for a chance to win a prize from one of the businesses.
“It’s fun, it’s cool! I think it makes it more inclusive because then everybody can see the eggs,” said Sierra Lambdin and Larayne Lauer, families participating in the egg hunt.
“It’s fun looking for eggs with my friend.”
The church will be holding their traditional Easter service. Next year Pastor Tillman says they hope to bring back their Glow in the Park Easter egg hunt.
“Happy Easter!”
