Chatham Emergency Services responds to fire an abandoned home on Holiday Court

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at 9 Holiday Court shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The fire was discovered by neighbors after burning through the roof, according to Chatham EMS.
Crews saw smoke upon arrival on the scene, and flames were spreading to a tree near the home, according to Chief Chuck Kearns.
The crews determined no one was home at the time, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Kearns.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
