FedEx to host in-person hiring event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - FedEx Ground in Savannah is hosting another hiring event this week, this time in-person.
FedEx Ground is looking to fill positions at their warehouse.
Applicants will have the opportunity to speak with team members if they have any questions about the position, pay or help filling out the application.
The hiring event will be held Friday, April 9 from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the FedEx warehouse located at 505 Morgan Lakes Industrial Blvd in Savannah.
Applicants must be at least 18 years or older to apply.
Applications can be filled out prior, during or after the event.
Here is a link to the application: https://bit.ly/31MJN7C
For more information, please contact Blondell Jones at Blondell.jones@fedex.com or Maurice Lee at Maurice.lee@fedex.com .
