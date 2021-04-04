Savannah Fire Dept. extricates 3 people from overturned vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews from the Savannah Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident on West Gwinnett Street early Sunday morning.
Savannah Fire was called to the scene of an overturned vehicle on West Gwinnett Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Stiles Avenue, where they extricated three people from the vehicle, according to the department.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide more details as they become available.
