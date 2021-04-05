Community feedback needed for Forsyth Park Master Plan designs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Friends of Forsyth and the city of Savannah are asking for feedback from the community on the future of Forsyth Park.
The Friends of Forsyth group currently has a survey on its website for the public to choose which design and amenities they would like to see used in the upgrade and remodeling of the park.
The final two designs come from input from over 2,000 Savannahians from an earlier survey. Their main focus is to preserve the natural beauty of the park while relieving tensions between pedestrians and wheeled vehicles.
Each design includes a splash pad and playground for kids, updated athletic courts, and adds public art and restrooms.
Several public forums are being held virtually throughout April over Zoom for community feedback. The current meeting schedule is as follows:
- Monday, April 12, at 6 p.m. with Alderman Palumbo, District 4
- Wednesday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderman Purtee, District 6
- Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan, District 3
- Wednesday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderman Leggett, District 2
- Wednesday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderwoman Shabazz, District 5
The Zoom link for all meetings is https://zoom.us/j/4342148253.
Additional meeting dates and times will be available at FriendsofForsyth.org as they are scheduled. The survey can also be filled out online here by April 30, or in-person at the park on April 10, 17, or 24.
The deadline to comment is April 30.
