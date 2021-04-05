Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-5-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather into Thursday. Skies remain mostly sunny and temps warm into the 80s. A cold front brings out next rain chance late Thursday into Friday. Showers next possible storms Friday. The weekend will be drier and warm with very low rain chances. Another cold front could impact the area late Sunday with limited moisture.
Tonight will be clear and cool, lows 49-54.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers late, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storm, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance fort showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.