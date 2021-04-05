Jordan Spieth a winner again heading to Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Spieth suddenly feels a lot younger than 27 going into the Masters.
He is coming off a victory Sunday in the Texas Open. That ended a drought of nearly four years.
Spieth says that has allowed him to start looking forward instead of behind him. The Masters has been good to him. Along with his wire-to-wire victory in 2016, he has been runner-up twice and finished third in 2018.
Spieth says his game is not all the way back. But it was good enough to win, and good enough to make him one of the favorites this week.
