Kids put on show in Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Ali Mulhall and Yana Wilson are best friends from Henderson, Nevada. The teenage girls have a lot in common, namely that they’re better at golf than most people.
And they’ve got trophies to prove it.
They were two of the eight champions at the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National on a day when 80 kids got to take six swings — two in each category — and finish on the same 18th green that will see a Masters champion crowned next weekend.
