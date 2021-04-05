Kiwanis Rodeo returning to Statesboro after hiatus due to COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A spring tradition in Statesboro returns after a one year hiatus due to COVID.
Organizers of the Kiwanis rodeo say they get excited every year for this. But they’re especially excited to be planning an event of any kind and hope it helps the community safely move one or two steps back toward normal.
For a decade, the rodeo has visited Statesboro each spring. But last year, the pandemic forced them to cancel. The same group hosts the Ogeechee Fair in the Fall.
The proceeds from each help the club support a range of community causes. Without either event last year, the club had to scale back its contributions.
They look forward to this April 23 and 24, not only to offer wholesome family fun, but as a way to give back to those who need their helping hand.
“We are hoping that the funds back into our coffers and we’ll be able to do some more for our community start making some of those donations that we’ve done in the past,” said Ashlee Hooks Corbin with Statesboro Kiwanis Club.
They’ll hold it this year at the Bulloch County Ag Arena. Corbin says it has more seating than they’ve normally offered, so fans will have room to spread out and feel safe.
Combining this upcoming rodeo with a fair again this Fall, they hope they can get back on track in helping so many people.
