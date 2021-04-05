Local representatives react to the MLB’s decision to move the 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta

“How do we say no fraud and then say we’re doing this because there was fraud? If I was to take my grandmama’s wisdom, she says somebody lied at this point. And the lie is that we fed into this notion that an election was stolen,” Mallow said. “The people spoke, we elected my good friend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the United States Senate from Georgia, the first Jewish person, African-American. Some people may not be happy about that.”