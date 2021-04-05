Local representatives react to the MLB’s decision to move the 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Lawmakers continue to weigh in after Major League Baseball made the controversial decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta.
Major Georgia-based companies and corporations like Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines and others have voiced concerns alongside the MLB saying the new Georgia election law would disenfranchise people of color at the polls.
Congressman Buddy Carter (R-GA1) and Georgia state Representative Derek Mallow (D-163) shared their reactions to the move, as Georgia businesses could lose millions in revenue from the decision.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state won’t back down from the fight, and Rep. Carter agrees.
“I think it’s pathetic what Major League Baseball has done. They need to clearly understand the impact that they’re having. This is going to cost the state millions of dollars and for what reason? All because the Democrats including Stacey Abrams, including Joe Biden, are spreading misinformation and lies about this election integrity act,” said Carter.
Republicans say passing Senate Bill 202 was to ensure Georgia’s elections would be secure. Rep. Carter says Georgians should be proud of the state legislature and the new law.
“They’ve done what Georgians wanted them to do. To make sure that our elections were safe, to make sure they were efficient, and to make sure that there was no cheating in them,” he said.
Many Democrats blame Republicans for the MLB’s decision and the threat of other large corporations boycotting the state. Lawmakers like state Rep. Mallow applaud these corporations for taking a stand.
“I’m extremely disappointed that the All-Star game is leaving because it is a lifeline for many Georgians and many families in Georgia and I am extremely disheartened. But at the same time, I know the reality is this, by passing Senate Bill 202, it was a disenfranchisement of many voters of color and people of color,” said Mallow.
Rep. Mallow voted against Senate Bill 202. He says provisions in it, like making providing food and water to voters waiting in line to vote a misdemeanor, reducing the amount of days to vote early in a runoff election and more will make it more difficult to vote. He also believes Republicans fed into false conspiracies about election fraud during the 2020 campaign.
“How do we say no fraud and then say we’re doing this because there was fraud? If I was to take my grandmama’s wisdom, she says somebody lied at this point. And the lie is that we fed into this notion that an election was stolen,” Mallow said. “The people spoke, we elected my good friend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the United States Senate from Georgia, the first Jewish person, African-American. Some people may not be happy about that.”
Both Reps. Carter and Mallow agree the new election law as it stands will continue to affect Georgians and how we vote. At this time, both Carter and Mallow say they haven’t heard of any Savannah-based companies looking to boycott the state after the passage of the new election law.
