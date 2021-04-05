Monday: Gorgeous day is in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cool to chilly and mostly clear Monday morning across our area. Temperatures are in the low to mid-40s inland and mid to upper 40s along I-95; near 50 at the beach. Under sunshine, temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s by noon.
Temps peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s away from the beach this afternoon. Humidity remains low with a pleasant breeze. It’ll be a stunning Monday across our area. Get outside and enjoy it if at all possible. Temperatures cool into the 60s, quickly, after sunset and 50s through the rest of the evening.
Temperatures bottom-out in the mid and upper 40s Tuesday morning and recover back into the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon. Warmer weather filters in mid-week ahead of the next cold front and chance of rain.
The chance of rain and storms appears to peal on Friday, followed by another secondary peak chance later Sunday into Monday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.