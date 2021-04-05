Parks Department asking for input on expansion to Tom Triplett Park

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen an increased popularity to many of our local parks.
One that’s seen some of the most growth may be Tom Triplett in Pooler.
Growth the Chatham County Parks & Rec Department is now trying to keep up with by making some major additions.
“It’s a highly used park. It’s easy for it to run out of parking spaces, run out of space of the people trying to use it,” said Facilities Manager Holly Holdsworth.
An issue the Chatham County Parks Department has been focused on for quite some time.
“We are finishing up an expansion project right now,” Holdsworth says.
This phase includes a boat ramp, new restroom facilities and better access to a new green space. A space they’re now trying to fill.
“It could be used for sports as well as food truck festivals or music events and other cultural events,” said Holdsworth.
A crucial part to help hold potential festivals, “the idea was to have an Amphitheater there at one of the ends of that big open field.”
An Amphitheater they want your input on.
“So, we’re holding a public meeting on how it all sounds and if it’s something the community would be onboard with,” Holdsworth says.
The meeting will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the new green space at Tom Triplett.
Food & beverages will be provided.
They encourage everyone to come out and share their thoughts or concerns about the plan.
The Parks Department is applying for a match grant of $75,000 help fund the project.
If approved construction would likely begin sometime during winter.
The boat ramp, new restrooms and paved access to the back part of the park they expect to be completed in the next couple of months.
