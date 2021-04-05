Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccine to veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As vaccine clinics continue to open up across the state, some look to those they trust to get their shot.
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has been offering the COVID-19 vaccine to veteran’s for months.
To date they have given more than 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those nearly 3,000 happened in Hinesville and Savannah.
“The biggest thing is this is our job to provide the care for our veterans,” said Dr. Chris Blasy, Chief Medical Officer at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.
Leaders say they have had a great response to the vaccine as several have signed up to get their shot. They have a mixture of Johnson and Johnson’s one dose shot, but also use Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine as well.
Officials say all veterans are eligible to get their vaccine through the VA along with spouses and caregivers. Doctor Blasy says while so many have signed up for their shot, there is some hesitancy and they are here to help.
“We’re here to provide answers, we’re here to give them the opportunity to come in. We have a dedicated vaccine line which they can call which is 843-789-6900. They can schedule an appointment, or they can see their primary care provider that’s in each one of those clinics whether it’s Hinesville or Savannah and they can answer the questions for the veterans at that point.”
Leaders say they are standing by ready to serve those who have served us.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.