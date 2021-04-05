Savannah church gives car to woman on Easter Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Easter services were held at churches all over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Sunday, one church in particular decided to celebrate with an extra message.
Members of St. John Baptist Church gathered in song and praise to celebrate the Easter holiday on Sunday. One of the many messages from the service was to believe in the good of humanity and lead by example.
“We wanted to still bring a spirit of unity to let people know that there’s still wonderful people in our country and in our city,” said Pastor George Lee III of St. John Baptist Church.
To carry out this message the church and Rincon Chevrolet teamed up to give the ultimate gift to a woman who Pastor Lee says the Lord chose.
“Sometimes the spirit will allow you to see the struggle that people may not even say anything and the Lord just laid upon our heart, her name,” he said.
That name was Pamela Flowers. Flowers, who says she had been having car troubles, knew nothing about this.
“I was having so many problems with my car. It’s broke down as we speak,” she said.
Flowers says she is a caregiver and cleans peoples’ homes. A car that isn’t functioning has been a huge burden.
“I just feel amazing. I’m so grateful,” she said.
Others, too, shared in her joy. To give away a car on Easter, Pastor Lee says is a symbol of what the day truly means.
“To allow people to be raised and brought back. Hopes and dreams, aspirations even for those who may not celebrate Easter,” he said.
Pastor Lee says he hopes this gesture reaches others to also pay it forward.
“Just to be a blessing and just to let people know that whatever you have, help somebody else,” he said.
And for anyone who is struggling in any way, Flowers has some guidance.
“Hold on, keep the faith and don’t give up because God is still in control,” she said.
