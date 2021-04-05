Share your stories during National Library Week

“Most of us got into libraries because we believe that libraries make a difference in people’s lives, and National Library Week is an opportunity for people to tell us their stories,” Executive Director David Singleton said. “We see those stories everyday, but sometimes we don’t see those stories. We still have the impact, but we don’t necessarily see that they got that job for example outside the library. So it’s an opportunity for them to give back and tell us what a difference we’ve made.”