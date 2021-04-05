Statesboro community lends a helping hand after more than a dozen families displaced by fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a Statesboro apartment complex one week ago left more than a dozen families looking for help.
Twenty families called Building C home at Little Lots Creek Apartments. As those 63 people start to put their lives back together, the community comes together to help.
The fire one week ago left damage to all 20 apartments in the building, either fire, smoke, water damage, or all three. The manager says the largest group of victims happen to be the youngest.
“We have children ranging from a month old to 18 years old, approximately 40 children,” said manager Katherine Parks.
She says groups like American Red Cross and others have helped the victims short term, phones have rung off the hook with people wanting to help with furniture, clothes, diapers and more.
“We’ve had so many church people call us, different agencies and organizations, even private citizens and people just calling. This is wonderful.”
She says they have no room on site for the donations so they’re asking people to hold onto things until as soon as Friday when they have a place off site to take them. She’s asking people to bring clean, usable items to help these tenants move toward a fresh start.
They hope to have a drop off location finalized in the next day or so. We’ll let you know as soon as they do.
