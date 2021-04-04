Warmer weather builds in this week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear conditions persist overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s inland at daybreak.
Monday Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 10:03AM I 6.6′ 3:51PM I 1.1′ 10:18PM
Sunshine sticks around with temperatures in the lower 70s by lunchtime and highs in the upper 70s Monday afternoon. This dry stretch continues as warmer weather builds in through the middle of the week.
Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Coastal communities will cool off quicker than inland areas during the afternoons this week due to the sea breeze kicking in. High pressure moves out on Thursday, as a low-pressure system moves east across the United States. We’ll see our next “cold” front approach Thursday into Friday. (Temperatures won’t dip much behind it).
After highs reach the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon, there is a slight chance of rain in the evening, but Friday looks like the better bet for rain this workweek. The front will be closer bringing in a chance of showers and thunderstorms as early as Friday morning into the afternoon.
We’ll see a good bit of lifting in the atmosphere this weekend as well, with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs near 80 degrees. Right now, Saturday looks to be the wetter of our two weekend days. Stay tuned for updates.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
