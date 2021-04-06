Chatham County Health Dept. issues beach advisory on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The beach water advisory for Tybee Strand Beach has been lifted by the Chatham County Health Department as of Tuesday, April 13.
The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for Tybee Strand Beach at the Pier, a stretch of beach area extending from Eleventh Street to Eighteenth Street, according to a release.
Other beaches on Tybee Island are not included in the advisory.
Chatham County Health Department recommends that Tybee Island visitors avoid swimming or wading at the affected beach. The department also recommends washing all seafood caught in the area with fresh water and cooking thoroughly before eating.
Water samples from Tybee Island are collected and tested for enterococcus bacteria, found in mammals such as birds, raccoons, deer, and dolphins. Recent water testing has found elevated levels of enterococcus bacteria at Tybee Strand Beach above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards, and the department has issued this advisory due to the possibility of illness from coming into contact with the water.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.